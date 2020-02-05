FLORENCE, S.C. – Ankle problems limited Wilson High wide receiver Jakobe Quillen for much of his junior season.
He more than made up for it his senior year, however, by leading the Tigers with 62 catches for 937 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He’ll now be catching passes for Western Carolina in the Southern Conference after inking with the Catamounts on Wednesday.
“I’m trying to put them on the map and do a lot of positive things in the future,” Quillen said. “This (opportunity) came up a little late, but I had a chance to feel the atmosphere out and build a relationship with the coaches and I really like it.”
Quillen made his decision not long after his visit and not too long after the Tigers coaching staff sent the Catamounts game film.
“The coaches there really liked my film, so it was just kind of meant to be,” he said. “I enjoyed everything about Western Carolina.”
