COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Wilson High School star senior Loyal McQueen was named the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's Girls' Player of the Year for Class 4A on Wednesday.
Entering the playoffs, McQueen was leading the Pee Dee with an average of 27.3 points per game, and posted 25 in the Tigers' 50-28 win over Dreher on Tuesday.
McQueen, who signed to play with Georgia Tech, was also nominated as a McDonald's All-American earlier this year and was chosen for the Carolinas Classic All-Star game.
She reached 2,000 points for her career earlier this season as well in a game against Hartsville.
The Pee Dee was well-represented across the board with 25 players earning All-State honors including Hartsville's Cesare Edwards, South Florence's Albany Wilson, Marion's T.J. Sanders and Tonaja Lester and Johnsonville's Quez Lewis.
SCBCA ALL-STATE TEAMS
BOYS
5A
Co-Player of the Year: Myles Tate, Dorman
Co-Player of the Year: PJ Hall, Dorman
Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton
AJ Thompson, Northwestern
Julian Phillips, Blythewood
Myles Jenkins, River Bluff
Tonka Hemingway, Conway
Bailey Wiseman, James Island
Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge
Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton
Jameson Tucker, Mauldin
Justin Amadi, Dorman
Mason Grigg, Northwestern
DeVante Johnson, Lugoff-Elgin
Antoine Parker, Ft. Dorchester
Cameron Scott, Lexington
4A
Player of the Year: Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View
Bryce McGowens, Wren
Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest
Robert McCray, AC Flora
Alex Sherrill, Colleton County
Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta
Emorie Knox. Myrtle Beach
RJ Felton, Aiken
Bobby Taylor, Daniel
Patrick Iriel, AC Flora
JQ Jones, Greenville
Case Roach, Travelers Rest
Quentin Hodge, Lakewood
Korey Richardson, Lower Richland
Quenton Flood, Lower Richland
Cesare Edwards, Hartsville
3A
Player of the Year: Raekwon Horton, Keenan
Draylan Burton, Powdersville
Adam Comer, Broome
Ladarius Jefferies, Union County
Franklin Winds, Edisto
Marshall Myers, Cheraw
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England
Mauriq Singleton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Jared Rogers, Seneca
Paul Mitchell, Chapman
Destin Clark, Indian Land
Darian Bookman, Mid Carolina
TJ Sanders, Marion
Isaiah Howell, Georgetown
Brandon Brantley, Wade Hampton
Trajon Pate, Camden
2A
Player of the Year: Latavian Lawrence, Gray Collegiate
John Butler, Christ Church
Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate
Nick Pringle, Whale Branch
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Demetric Hardin, Lewisville
Deavion Scales, Fox Creek
Tyjhai Calvin, East Clarendon
Dashawn Murray, North Charleston
Jai’breon Ferguson, Greer Middle College
DaVeon Thomas, Lee Central
Quez Lewis, Johnsonville
Tristan Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate
Shawn Jones, Allendale-Fairfax
Jabare Perry, Calhoun County
Jy Deas, Carvers Bay
1A
Player of the Year: Irek Hartwell, HKT
Kelton Talford, Great Falls
Isayah Owens, High Point Academy
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Math & Science
Aaron Parker, Hemingway
Sonai Edwards, C.E. Murray
Literylan Tyler, North
William Snipes, Dixie
Devon Bristow, McBee
Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch
Montrell Waters, Lake View
Malik Palmer, Denmark-Olar
Jayden Byrd, High Point Academy
Bradley Washington, Bethune-Bowman
Nehemiah Dansby, McCormick
DJ Adams, Great Falls
GIRLS
5A
Player of the Year: Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna
Jada Burton, Byrnes
Aylesha Wade, Clover
Lauryn Taylor, Spring Valley
Japonica Wilson, River Bluff
Albany Wilson, South Florence
Augusta Dixon, James Island
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge
Keyshuna Fair, Westside
Kelci Adams, Nation Ford
Tamera Brown, Sumter
Alexis Sexton, Lexington
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek
Aujae Bowman, Ft. Dorchester
Alexis Rice, Dorman
Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo
4A
Player of the Year: Loyal McQueen, Wilson
Sincere Hicks, Daniel
Abby King, Blue Ridge
Randi Neal, South Pointe
D’Mya Tucker, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Tyliah Burns, North Augusta
Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton
N’yah Leveretter, Westwood
J’Mani Ingram, North Augusta
Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach
Carashia Wells, Crestwood
Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest
Laila Acox, Ridge View
Jamia Blake, South Pointe
Anala Nelson, Lower Richland
Raina McGowens, Wren
3A
Player of the Year: Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan
Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca
Ke’Asia Anderson, Chapman
De’Shanti Watts, Clinton
Talayah Hamilton, Strom Thurmond
Jykya Bell, Dillon
Jahia Williams, Bishop England
Emma Peluso, May River
Somarian Webb, Pendleton
Anaya Muhammad, Southside
Lauren Livington, Emerald
Zavia Jeter, Woodruff
Joyce Edwards, Camden
Tonaja Lester, Marion
Myisha Smiling, Manning
Shia Kinard, Wade Hampton
2A
Player of the Year: Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College
Kalisha Hill, Saluda
Patrice Hayes, CA Johnson
Kendra Lesane, Lee Central
Zhani Thompson, Whale Branch
Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston
RiAna Green, Latta
McCall King, Christ Church
Alahia Jackson, Silver Bluff
Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian
Peyton Holley, North Central
Kimani Green, Woodland
Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Moya McDuffie, Latta
Tashanna Harris, Lee Central
Maleah Williams, Barnwell
1A
Player of the Year: Cambria Parker, Scott’s Branch
Jordan Brown, McCormick
A’Nyia Gates, Lamar
Rishonna Washington, Blackville-Hilda
RyKia James, Military Magnet
Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View
Taniah Wilkins, High Point Academy
Makyla Commander, Timmonsville
Tamya Hutchinson, Estill
Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet
Teja Madison, Scott’s Branch
Gwendasia Page, Lake View
Tyneshia Hickman, McBee
Taia Gattis, Cross
Dyneka Roberts, Denmark-Olar
Nadia President, Cross
