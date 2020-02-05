FLORENCE, S.C. – It was certainly a big moment for DeMarcus Bailey, who used to dream about a day like this when he was little, he said.
The Wilson High defensive back/receiver made his dream a reality on Wednesday by signing with Limestone College.
“It feels good,” Bailey said. “It certainly feels like a milestone I’ve been trying to reach since I was a little kid and now it’s come true. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Bailey registered 30 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections for the Tigers this season on defense and also caught 19 passes for 158 yards and a score on offense.
It was the overall atmosphere at Limestone that drew him to the Saints, he said.
“Everything – the coaches, the team,” Bailey said. “I went to a game and I really loved it there. I loved every visit I made and Limestone just really stood out for me.”
