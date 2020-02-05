FLORENCE, S.C. – It was seventh grade when Kemuel Arthur really started to figure out who he was as a football player, he said.
It wasn’t long after that when playing at the next level started to become a real possibility, and on Wednesday, it became a reality as the Wilson High School defensive lineman signed with Newberry College.
“It feels good to know that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” Arthur said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I started playing football when I was nine years old.”
Arthur’s senior season was highlighted by 42 combined tackles, eight sacks and 17 quarterback hurries for the 9-3 Tigers, which helped garner attention from Newberry.
“On my visit, everything was great at Newberry,” Arthur said. “I felt like I already knew everybody there and there was a lot of love.”
