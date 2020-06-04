FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High’s Ji’Travious Sherrills will get the opportunity to continue his basketball career after signing with Morris College on Thursday at the school auditorium.
“I just want to thank God for everything and my coaches and my family for pushing me, and I’m going to be the best player and best student I can be when I get there,” Sherrills said.
The 6-foot-2 forward was a standout on the Tigers’ squad this past season and was one of their top receiving threats on the gridiron.
“I was thinking about Benedict College as well, but Morris came back with an offer and I decided that was where I wanted to go,” he said.
