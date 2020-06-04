FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High’s Keshawn Paul will play baseball at the collegiate level after signing with Morris College on Thursday at the school auditorium.
“It’s an honor to sign with a school,” Paul said. “With everything that’s been going on with the (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s great to have a college offer you.”
It was the environment that drew Paul to the Sumter school, and also what the school offered in terms of his future, he said.
“It was a great atmosphere there and they’re really support you in anything you want to do in life, and they’ll try to make you better,” he said. “It felt like family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.