FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High’s Ishmael Moses had always waited for the moment, and it finally came for him Thursday at the school auditorium.
Moses signed with N.C. Wesleyan, a Division III school in Rocky Mount, N.C., where he will continue his football career.
“Having this moment is really special,” he said. “I always wanted to have that moment up there (of signing on stage), and now that I’m up here, it’s like a dream come true.”
Moses had 13 catches for 175 yards and two scores for the Tigers this past season.
“(N.C. Wesleyan) showed interest in me and really trusted me to come in and be a good athlete and student, so I thank them for that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.