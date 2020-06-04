FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson baseball standout Jamonte Vanderhall is headed to the Upstate after signing with USC Salkehatchie on Thursday in the school Auditorium.
“It feels surreal,” he said. “I just thought about how it felt like I was playing T-ball not too long ago, and now I’ll be playing college baseball.”
Vanderhall has been a standout for the Tigers and batting over .400 last season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his senior year early.
“USC Salkehatchie provides me with no distractions so I can just focus on school work and playing baseball,” he said.
