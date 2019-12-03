FLORENCE, S.C. —Tuesday was Wilson boys' coach Ken Spencer’s first high school game since 2006, and his Tigers won 68-59 over C.E. Murray.
Spencer, who coached Marlboro County to a state championship last decade, certainly went back to clutch decision making after the first quarter when the War Eagles took advantage of Wilson’s pressure set and led 12-6 going into the second.
“Well, we decided to come out and play some zone after that,” Spencer said. “We got out of that full-court press a bit because they were breaking it.”
The Tigers’ zone changed everything as they outscored C.E. Murray 32-20 during the second quarter.
“We switched to zone because (C.E. Murray) had not made many shots from outside,” Spencer said.
Jeremiah Merritt led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Ni’jae Hines with 14, Ja’Travious Sherrills with 13 and Zandae Butler with 12.
As for C.E. Murray, Sonai Edwards led the War Eagles with 13 points, followed by Notorious Grant and Petrie Izzard with 11 each.
CEM 12 20 9 18 — 59
W 6 32 12 8 — 68
C.E. MURRAY (59)
Notorious Grant 11, Evans 7, Matthews 1, Petrie Izzard 11, Gibson 4, Sonai Edwards 13, Davis 5, Conyers 2, Reid 5.
WILSON (68)
Ni’jae Hines 14, Green 2, Jones 3, Zandae Butler 12, Rice 2, Spears 3, Phillips 4, Ja’Travious Sherrills 13, Jeremiah Merritt 15.
