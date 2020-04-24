FLORENCE, S.C. – It had always been something they’d dreamed of doing, and so when the opportunity arose, it was too good to pass up.
Twin brothers Shakeem and Shaquielle White recently signed to play basketball with Erskine College, assuring that the West Florence duo will be together on the court for a few more years at least.
“I’d like to thank God first of all, and then my friends, family and coaches for supporting me,” Shakeem said. “The Erskine coaching staff is great, and it’s a tremendous opportunity to play with my brother at the next level.”
Shaquielle had a similar reaction to the unique opportunity.
“I’d like to thank everybody who helped me along the way – all the coaching staff who was there when I was at West,” he said. “I’d like to thank God for them and being blessed to be able to play at the next level.”
The two were also drawing interest from other colleges, and would have split up and gone their separate ways if they had to, but the chance to be on the same floor again was almost too good to pass up.
“We always wanted to play together for as long as we could,” Shakeem said. “I really liked their program and it’s close to home, so those were big factors, too.”
Those were all big pluses for Shaquielle as well.
“I liked the coaches and I liked the idea of staying close to home and playing with my brother,” he said. “We’ve played together most of our lives, and to be able to play together at the next level was always a dream we had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.