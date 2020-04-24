FLORENCE, S.C. – Terrell Williamson is staying in the Florence area as the West Florence Knight picked Francis Marion as the destination where he will play his collegiate basketball.
“I’m grateful to have this opportunity and I’m looking forward to growing and developing with the team,” Williamson said. “I went to their camp and really liked it and the school. Everything just felt like it was a good fit for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.