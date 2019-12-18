FLORENCE, S.C. – For a long time, Maddie Poston thought USC Sumter would be her college destination, but then USC Salkehatchie changed her mind.
“It’s in a really small town, and I went there not really thinking that was going to be the place,” the West Florence pitcher said. “But something changed me. I love the small atmosphere and coach (Kenneth) Bellamy is a great coach and I’m so excited.”
Poston recorded eight wins with 32 strikeouts and a 4.05 ERA for the Knights last season and will be in circle for the Indians come next year.
“I wanted to go for pitching,” Poston said. “I’ve very excited about it. It was a hard decision and a lot of hard work, but it’s all been worth it.”
