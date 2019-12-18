FLORENCE, S.C. – If you had told him about this day four years ago, Pearson Mixon probably wouldn’t have believed you, he said.
“It’s kind of surreal,” the West Florence standout said Wednesday after signing to run cross country at Francis Marion University. “I’m so thankful to be given this opportunity. Coach (Mark) Bluman has put so much trust in me and my abilities, and when I get up there I just really want to show him that he did the right thing putting his trust in me.”
Mixon qualified for the state meet this past season with the Knights while also winning the Region 6-5A meet and the Pee Dee Classic races among others.
“About halfway through the cross country season, I thought that maybe I was good enough (to run collegiately),” he said. “I just kept working on it in and out every single day to sharpen my abilities so that this could be a possibility.”
