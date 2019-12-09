FLORENCE, S.C. – Daryl Jarvis wanted his West Florence squad to go a little bigger against Cesare Edwards and Hartsville on Monday.
“We wanted to see if we could be a little physical,” Jarvis said. “We figured if we could just play our game and try to keep the ball out of the lane as much as possible, we’d have a chance.”
It’s always nice when a plan comes together, and the Knights rebounded from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to pull away late for a 59-48 victory.
West is now 4-3 on the season and will travel to Spring Valley on Wednesday. Hartsville falls to 2-3 and will travel to face A.C. Flora today.
Shakeem White and Terrell Williamson led the way for West with 19 and 10 points, respectively, as they were part of a pair of big surges that helped the Knights claim the win.
The first came in the second quarter. Trailing 14-7 entering the frame, WFHS outscored the Red Foxes 24-15 to grab a three-point lead at the break.
“It was 14-4, but we never panicked,” Jarvis said of his team’s early deficit. “We got the shots we wanted early, they just didn’t fall. I told our guys to just keep playing defense and doing all the little things and eventually we’ll work our way back.”
Jarvis credited his bigs stepping up and playing well against Edwards, who led all scorers with 24 points, but Hartsville coach Yusuf English said it was more a case of his squad not handling the full-court press like it normally does.
“The press really hurt us,” he said. “Our guards just didn’t do a good job of breaking it like we normally do. We just didn’t play as aggressively as we normally do. We made a push their in the fourth quarter, but I think we just ran out of gas.”
The Red Foxes pulled within 43-40 in the final stanza, but it was mostly West from there. White hit two of his five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes and Braxton Taylor added another. The Knights connected on seven for the game compared to six for the Red Foxes.
H 14 15 5 14 – 48
WF 7 24 9 19 – 59
HARTSVILLE
Cesare Edwards 24, Burr 6, Blue 5, G. Thaggard 5, Harrys 4, Huggins 2, Briggs 2.
WEST FLORENCE
Shakeem White 19, Williamson 10, Bruce 7, Cunningham 6, Lloyd 6, Cooper 6, Taylor 5, Brigman 3.
RECORDS: WF 4-3. H 2-3
NEXT GAMES: West travels to Spring Valley on Wednesday while Hartsville hits the road against A.C. Flora today.
