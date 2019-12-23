Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — It was an experience Jon Weiss Jr. couldn’t pass up.
And one that probably proved invaluable for the upcoming year.
Weiss, the former Florence Country Club golf champion who turned pro in April, was invited to participate in the International Pro-Am held earlier this month in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“A friend of mine has been playing in that tournament for six years and invited me to go down there and play with that team essentially,” Weiss said. “I had a great time playing with those guys, and the tournament was run beautifully.
“It was a really cool experience; I had a wonderful time and played some good golf.”
He wound up shooting a 272 (67-66-70-69) to finish fourth overall in the Pro Division and also teamed with Shaun Dalton, Lee Bradley, Rick Saunders and Dr. Olaitan Adeniji to take second place in the Pro-Am Vallarta Flight.
It was a strong finish despite only being able to shoot a practice round on one of the three golf courses used, Weiss said.
“Anytime you get to experience different kinds of golf in different regions or different countries, obviously the more reps you can get on different golf courses, the more your game is going to develop,” he said.
And Weiss is certainly hoping to see his game develop even more in the upcoming season as he prepares to take the next step come February when he competes in the PGA Latin America and Canadian Tours.
“The only goal this year is to get on a PGA-sanctioned tour to where I have a set schedule and then move on to the next level,” Weiss said. “From there, it’s the Korn Ferry Tour (former Web.com Tour) and then hopefully the PGA Tour. I hope I can get off to a good start this year and get everything going in the right direction.”
Weiss said he will compete down south in the spring and fall and head north in the summer. Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are all on the Latin American leg, which features 17 tournaments. The Canadian Tour begins out west and moves east, with 12 tournament on the docket.
Weiss will head to Florida for a couple of tournaments after New Year’s Day, he said, before learning his full schedule in February.
In his first season as a pro, Weiss had eight top-10 finishes on the GProTour and SwingThought Tours.
“I’ve put an unbelievable amount of work in,” he said. “My golf swing is much better now than it was six months ago. It’s a much shallower swing and I’m not trying to control the ball with my hands. For this year, I’ve checked all the boxes — I’ve gotten better mentally, physically and my swing’s better.
“Now it’s just a matter of going out there and showing everybody what I can do.”
It hasn’t just been Weiss’ journey, either, as he was quick to point out.
“I’m lucky enough to be able to utilize Florence Country Club as my facility, and those guys out there have been amazing and tremendously supportive,” Weiss said. “I also have a tremendously supportive wife and family who I couldn’t do this without.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.