Trinity Byrnes vs. Robert E. Lee

Reggion Bennett (2) runs the ball during Trinity-Byrnes' 45-28 victory Friday against Robert E. Lee in Darlington.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Reggion Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Robert E. Lee as the Titans clinched the SCISA Region 1-2A title.

Dontavius Joe had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown for the Titans.

Trinity-Byrnes improved to 10-2, 5-0 SCISA 1-2A and will host at to be determined opponent in the SCISA 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Robert E. Lee falls to 9-2, 3-2 SCISA 1-2A and will be on the road in the SCISA 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.