DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Reggion Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Robert E. Lee as the Titans clinched the SCISA Region 1-2A title.
Dontavius Joe had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown for the Titans.
Trinity-Byrnes improved to 10-2, 5-0 SCISA 1-2A and will host at to be determined opponent in the SCISA 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Robert E. Lee falls to 9-2, 3-2 SCISA 1-2A and will be on the road in the SCISA 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.