Greenwood Christian at Trinity-Byrnes (26).JPG

Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Jones carries the ball in the Titans' matchup with Greenwood Christian.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Reggion Bennett rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 51-20 victory over Greenwood Christian.

Teammate Donovan Lambert rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans improved to 8-2, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A and will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.