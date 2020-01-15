DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mike Teasley is still looking for his team to improve as the season progresses.
But it terms of a half-point measuring stick, Wednesday’s game against Cardinal Newman certainly shows Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School is headed in the right direction.
The Titans’ big three of Jordan Jones, Amarion Coletrain and Nick Ford helped TBCS knock off the defending SCISA 3A state champs Cardinal Newman 64-51 in front of a raucous home crowd.
Trinity improves to 10-3 and will pick up region play on Friday at home against Wilson Hall.
“The goal is certainly to be good at the end of the year, but it feels good to have the state champs come in here and win,” Teasley said. “They’re kind of the measuring stick right now of excellence in SCISA, and it’s just a good statement. We’re here; Trinity-Byrnes is going to be competitive.
“It was a good win for our kids.”
It was also a big night for TBCS’ top scorers. Jones led the way with 20 points, 10 in each half. He also pulled down five rebounds, had four assists and four steals.
Most of those assists went to Coletrain, who was big underneath the rim with 18 points on the night. Ford added 17 points and led the way with 13 rebounds.
“I thought we had an advantage inside,” Teasley said. “We made some adjustments at the halftime to focus on continuing to get the ball inside. We wanted to put pressure on their guys to defend us inside out.
“Most teams we play are going to put a lot of pressure on Jordan, so our bigs have to show up and play and I thought they did that tonight.”
The Titans were also able to weather the early storm by the Cardinals. Silas Christie had nine points in the first half and Thomas Tyler had a pair of big three-pointers in the first quarter as both teams were neck and neck.
Trinity held a slim advantage for much of the night, but finally pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 26-17. Coletrain’s bucket with just over five minutes remaining gave them a 10-point lead and the Titans were able to gradually build it the rest of the stanza.
“That’s a very good basketball team,” Teasley said. “We need to get better defensively, but I was pleased with some of the things we were able to do to contain them.”
Tyler and Christie each had 13 points for the Cardinals while C.J. Whilz led the team with 15.
CN 14 7 7 17 – 51
TB 16 13 9 26 – 64
CARDINAL NEWMAN (51)
C.J. Whilz 15, Thomas Tyler 13, Silas Christie 13, Beadle 6, Cooper 2, Carrington 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (64)
Jordan Jones 20, Amarion Coletrain 18, Nick Ford 17, Warren 4, McLeod 3, Saragba 2.
RECORD: TB 10-3
NEXT GAME: Trinity hosts Wilson Hall on Friday.
