DARLINGTON, S.C. – In the end, the University of South Carolina-Lancaster felt like the best fit for Noah Skeen, who signed with the Lancers on Wednesday.
“It just felt like home to me,” said Skeen, the two-way standout baseball player for Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School. “We have a good recruiting class coming in next year and they’re all about winning, getting better and playing at the next level.”
Count Skeen among that group. In his junior season with the Titans, the senior P/INF batted .366 with four home runs at the plate. On the mound, he threw close to 50 innings and was selected to the SCISA North-South All-Star game, where he also hit a home run.
“I plan to go there and hopefully get a four-year offer at a (Division) I school,” said Skeen, who also had offers from Coker and USC Sumter, but felt USC Lancaster gave him the best opportunity of doing that. “I loved the team, the coaches and the campus, so it was just the right fit for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.