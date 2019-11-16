Trinity-Byrnes logo

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Jones rushed for 198 yards, had two rushing and two receiving touchdowns, and returned an interception for a score in Friday's 44-14 victory over Orangeburg Prep.

The Titans extended their winning streak to 13 games and will play Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College in Columbia.

Teammate Reggion Bennett rushed for 131 yards.

OP 7 7 0 0 — 14

TB 14 18 12 0 — 44

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Nick Jones 14-198; Reggion Bennett 14-131.

RECORD:TB: 13-2.

