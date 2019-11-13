FLORENCE, S.C. – Meg Sansbury was a little “late to the game” when it came to the idea of playing volleyball collegiately, she said.
Even so, The King’s Academy standout wound up exactly where she wanted to be after signing with Anderson University on Wednesday at the school.
“It’s been really exciting and a day I’ll remember,” Sansbury said. “I didn’t really think about playing college volleyball until I was 16, but it’s been a dream since then.”
Sansbury is a four-year letter winner for the Lions as well as a three-time all-region player, two-time North-South selection and the 2019 SCISA Region 4-2A Player of the Year.
She had 315 kills (.405 hitting %), 407 digs, 24 blocks and 65 aces last season.
“I went to (Anderson’s) camp one day kind of randomly while I was playing club (volleyball),” Sansbury said. “I really loved it and I loved the coach and that’s when I started getting that college feel.
“It was my dream school, and I’m excited I get to go there.”
