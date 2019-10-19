DALZELL, S.C. — The King's Academy's Garrison Fields passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions to their first win of the season on Friday with a 34-14 victory over Thomas Sumter Academy.
Teammate Jack Senseney rushed for 53 yards and Mason Hunt had 115 receiving yards and a score.
The Lions improved 1-6, 1-3 and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
