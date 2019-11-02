FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's Josh McKenzie rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to help the Lions top Christian Academy 40-7 and clinch a spot in the SCISA Class A playoffs.
Teammate Garrison Fields passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
CA 0 0 0 7— 7
TKA 7 0 33 0 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
TKA- Josh McKenzie 8 run (kick good).
THIRD QUARTER
TKA- Mckenzie 32 pass from Garrison Fields (kick failed).
TKA- Jack Senseney 11 yard run (kick good).
TKA- Jamie Knight 6 run (kick good).
TKA- Ashton Harley 47 pass from Fields (kick failed).
TKA- Knight 19 interception return (kick good).
FOURTH QUARTER
CA- TD pass
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TKA: Jack Senseney12-109.
PASSING- TKA: Garrison Fields 14-21-206.
RECEIVING- Ashton Harley 2-53.
RECORDS: TKA: 2-7, 2-4 SCISA Region 1-A.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to TBA in SCISA Class A state playoffs at TBA Friday.
