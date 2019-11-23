COLUMBIA, S.C. – Donovan Lambert scored from 5 yards out in overtime to give Trinity-Byrnes a thrilling 55-49 victory over Hilton Head Christian in Saturday's SCISA Class 2A state championship game at Charlie W. Johnson.
It's the first state title in team history for the Titans, who finish the year 13-2.
Lambert scored three touchdowns and Nick Jones added five more for T-B.
HHC quarterback Hayden Shinn finished with seven touchdown passes.
HHC 0 14 22 13 0 – 49
T-B 7 14 14 14 6 – 55
FIRST QUARTER
T-B – Donovan Lambert 1 run (Andrew Saverance kick), 4:02.
SECOND QUARTER
T-B – Lambert 2 run (Saverance kick), 10:36.
HHC – Daniel Harrington 73 pass from Hayden Shinn (J.P Peduzzi kick), 4:47.
T-B – Nick Jones 99 kickoff return (Saverance kick), 4:35.
HHC – Cameron Strickland 20 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), 2:17.
THIRD QUARTER
HHC – Jace Blackshear 56 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), 11:41.
HHC – Floyd Hargrove 7 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), 8:36.
T- B – Jones 50 run (Reggion Bennett run), 6:25.
HHC – Blackshear 15 pass from Shinn (Hargrove pass from Shinn), 4:37.
T-B – Jones 14 run (Saverance kick blocked), 0:26.
FOURTH QUARTER
T-B – Jones 20 run (Jones run), 11:03.
HHC – Hargrove 14 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), 9:48.
T-B – Jones 5 run (Bennett run failed), 4:59.
HHC – Hargrove 58 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick blocked), 3:54.
OVERTIME
T-B – Lambert 5 run
