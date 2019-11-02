TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Great Falls' Kell Brown had a 9-yard rushing touchdowns with 35.4 seconds left to break a 14-14 tied, and knock Timmonsville from the Class A state playoffs with a 20-14 win.
The Whirlwinds tied the game on a Christian Taylor's 60-yard touchdown pass to Tim Washington 7:17 left in the game.
The Red Devils took a 14-8 lead on a Donnell Adams' 14-yard reception with :36 seconds left in third.
Christian Taylor put Timmonsville on the board with a 6-yard run with 7:05 left in the half to make it 8-6, but Great Falls tied the game with a safety with in the third.
The Whirlwinds end the season at 2-8, 0-3 Region 2-A.
