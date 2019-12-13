TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Timmonsville connected on four three-pointers in a momentum-changing second quarter as the Whirlwinds grabbed their first victory of the season with a 73-44 win over Hannah-Pamplico on Friday
THS hit six shots from beyond the arc in the first half, with six different players connecting from downtown.
“We talked to the guys all year about putting a whole game together, and tonight was the first time I felt like we actually did that,” Timmonsville coach Chris Lewis said. “Our defense was the difference – not putting up 70 points, that’s because our defense led to our offense.”
Christian Taylor led the charge offensively, scoring nine of his team-high 22 points in the second stanza. Tim Washington added 12 points for the Whirlwinds.
Cyrus Ellison was the workhorse for the Raiders after posting 24 of the team’s 44 total points.
HP 5 15 14 10 – 44
T 11 26 20 16 – 73
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (44)
Cyrus Ellison 24, Coaxum 8, Graham 2, J. Ellison 6, Calcutt 4.
TIMMONSVILLE (73)
Christian Taylor 22, Lowery 3, Tim Washinton 12, Fleming 9, Garner 5, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 7, Johnson 3, Dudley
RECORDS: T 1-5. HP 1-3.
NEXT GAMES: Timmonsville travels to Green Sea Floyds on Wednesday while Hannah-Pamplico will travel to Kingstree on Tuesday.
