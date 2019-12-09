FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a fairly tight opening half between Hartsville and West Florence, but the Red Foxes finally did what coach Justin Johnson hoped they would after the break.
“I really thought in the second half we forced them to play our game,” Johnson said. “That was kind of the difference. I don’t think they wanted to play as fast as we played, and I thought Lauren Thomas was just incredible on the inside there at the end.”
Behind Aletrice Benjamin and Thomas, Hartsville held off a late third-quarter charge by the Knights to pull away for a 60-47 victory.
Benjamin and Thomas tied for a team-high 17 points each. Thomas scored 12 in the second half as did Jazolyn Pendergrass to give HHS three players in double figures.
That helped Hartsville hold off the Knights, who after falling behind by 13 in the third, rallied to pull within five points.
“As young as we are, for them to show poise in that moment was really tremendous,” Johnson said. “When you have a team make a run at you with the home crowd behind them, for us to settle down and do what we needed to do is quality.”
Zy’Breayziah Alexander led all scorers with 20 points for West, followed by Amaura Burgess with nine and Shakayla Cohen with eight.
H 12 12 19 17 – 60
WF 5 11 20 11 – 47
HARTSVILLE
Aletrice Benjamin 17, Lauren Thomas 17, Jazolyn Pendergrass 12, Sutton 9, Knox 3.
WEST FLORENCE
Zy’Breayziah Alexander 20, Burgess 9, Cohen 8, Williamson 5, Felder 4, Cook 1.
RECORDS: H 2-2. WF 1-4
NEXT GAME: Hartsville travels to A.C. Flora today while West travels to Spring Valley on Wednesday.
