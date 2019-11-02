MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles to a 40-20 victory over Carolina Academy on Friday to claim the SCISA Region 1-A title.
Teammate Ryan Forney tied a school record for 23 tackles on defense.
Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
CA 14 0 0 6 — 20
PDA 14 13 6 7 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
CA- Austin Brown 43 run (Coleman Johnson kick), 9:23.
PDA- Coltan Caulder 19 pass from Hudson Spivey(Kyle Zeman kick), 6:25.
PDA- Caleb Oakley 1 run (Zeman Kick), 3:03.
CA- Brown 4 run (Johnson kick), :02.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA — Connor Gasque 7 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 5:46.
PDA — Oakley 49 pass from Spivey (kick failed), 2:00.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA — Oakley 86 pass from Spivey (Pass Failed), :38.
FOURTH QUARTER
CA - George Wilder 3 run (run failed), 7:25.
PDA - Coleby Sinclair 9 run (Zeman Kick), 4:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PDA: Coleby Sinclair 11-91. CA: Austin Brown 15-110; Matthew Joye 15-106.
PASSING- PDA: Hudosn Spivey 11-19-245-1.
RECEIVING- PDA: Caleb Oakley 5-149.
RECORDS: PDA: 7-2, 5-0 SCISA 1-A. CA: 8-2, 4-1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host TBA in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy will host TBA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
