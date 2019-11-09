MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Dorchester Academy on Friday in the SCISA 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Connor Gasque had 103 receiving yards on five catches and Caleb Oakley caught a touchdown.
DA 6 0 0 15— 21
PDA 21 21 7 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
PDA- Coleby Sinclair 1 run (Kyle Zeman kick), 9:36.
PDA- Sinclair 5 run (Zeman kick), 5:44.
DA- Coleby Weeks 25 run (pass failed), 5:17.
PDA- Caleb Oakley 5 run (Zeman kick), 2:20.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Oakley 38 pass from Hudson Spivey (Zeman kick), 10:52.
PDA- Connor Garris 12 run (Zeman kick), 2:52.
PDA- Colton Caulder 10 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), :19.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA- Caulder 29 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 10:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
DA- Ben Singleton 22 run (Dylan Price kick), 11:00.
DA- Weeks 40 pass from Brent Mizelle (Week run), :40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PDA: Coleby Sinclair 12-48.
PASSING —PDA: Hudson Spivey 14-18-274.
RECEIVING — PDA: Connor Gasque 5-103; Caleb Oakley 4-86.
RECORDS: PDA 8-2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Thomas Heyward in the SCISA 1A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
