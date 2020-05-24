DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a monumental task with not a lot of time to prepare for it, complete with a whole new set of rules that had to be followed.
Oh, and the eyes of the entire sports world – not to mention the country – were watching to see how things would shake out.
But aside from a few weather delays, NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Raceway probably couldn’t have gone any better – and Kerry Tharp had nothing but praise for the men and women who were able to pull it off.
“It was a total team effort from everybody,” the Darlington Raceway track president said. “Our team, our NASCAR colleagues from Charlotte, Daytona, Concord (N.C.), all the fire and safety folks that helped us, the law enforcement – just the entire industry that collaborated to put this together was really nothing short of amazing.”
Even with the entire situation being a bit of an unknown, Tharp pointed to having a very good plan as one of the key reasons for everything going as smoothly as it did.
“We had a plan in place; we had just never executed that plan,” he said. “So there was a little trepidation there, but once we executed the plan, it worked. And I have to commend everybody in the sport – the drivers, the crew members, the officials. Everybody that came on our property was in total compliance with the plan.
“For that to happen, it gives you great encouragement that what we did was a success.”
The biggest lesson Tharp’s team learned – and the one he believes NASCAR will take to heart moving forward – was simply to always keep the lines of communication open, he said.
“The main thing was just constant communication,” Tharp said. “Make sure you’re communicating with everyone within the team that is implementing these plans, and we did that. It was really gratifying to see the teamwork that went into place, and I don’t say that lightly. Everyone was pulling on the same piece of rope, and when that happens, great things can take place.”
This was the first step in what will probably be a long process of returning the sport to as close to normal as possible, meaning with fans in the stands. Whether that happens at the Southern 500 in September, the first spring race for Darlington since 2014 was a great way to prepare for what comes next, Tharp said.
“It just got our team race ready,” he said. “We had to get the property ready; we had to the racetrack ready, we had to get all the safety measures in place and all the signage and corporate branding ready. Everything that we put into place – maybe outside of some of the fan hospitality – was spot on. I think that was a good exercise for us to get ready for Labor Day (weekend).”
Tharp was pleased that all three races were able to be completed for the most part, even with the rain delays. Running three races in five days was taxing, but something he’ll never forget.
“It was exhilarating to be a part,” Tharp said. “It was an amazing experience to do what we did and get live sports, really back to this country, and for sure live NASCAR back to this country. We’ve had a lot of positive reaction to that, and I thank everybody.
“Now they’ve moved on up to Charlotte, and I wish everybody the best up there, because we need to keep this sport going. It’s been very evident that a lot of people are watching our sport right now, and a lot of new fans are watching our sport, and we want to continue doing that.”
