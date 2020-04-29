DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Southern 500 will remain on Labor Day Weekend this year at Darlington Raceway, in addition to the two other Cup races the track “Too Tough to Tame” will host May 17 and May 20, according to sources.
The races May 17 and 20 will be run without fans. As far as the fan status for the Southern 500, that’s uncertain at this point.
NASCAR is expected to announce this sometime later this week.
When green flag does wave at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 on NBCSN, it will mark the 71st running of the Southern 500. It ran on either Labor Day or Labor Day Weekend from 1950 until 2003. In 2004, it was in November.
Then, from 2015 until 2013, the Southern 500 was held either on Mother’s Day or Mother’s Day Weekend. Then, after the race was held in April in 2014, the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend in 2015 and has been held at that time ever since.
The Southern 500’s weekend is also known as NASCAR’s official throwback weekend.
WILL BE UPDATED
