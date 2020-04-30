DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway, which will already host NASCAR Cup races May 17 and 20, will also host an Xfinity night race May 19, per sources.
As with the two Cup races at Darlington in May, the Xfinity race also won't have fans admitted.
