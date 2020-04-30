Darlington Garage

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ray Black, II greets fans Satruday before the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 in Darlington.

 Audra Coble/Special to the Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway, which will already host NASCAR Cup races May 17 and 20, will also host an Xfinity night race May 19, per sources.

As with the two Cup races at Darlington in May, the Xfinity race also won't have fans admitted.

