FLORENCE, S.C. – Kyle Larson forgot how he became one of NASCAR’s top racers.
Or, he stopped caring.
Whatever. It doesn’t matter.
What matters is Larson – an American driver born of Japanese descent – used a racial slur during a virtual racing event Sunday night. By doing so, Larson slammed his teeth into the proverbial hand that gave him his NASCAR career: The “Drive for Diversity” program.
Who knows if Larson would have made it to the Cup Series if it weren’t for that? Since Larson did take part in it, he, too, apparently saw the program as his best chance and graduated from it in 2012. Since then, Larson won 12 Xfinity events and six at the Cup level.
Larson’s story alone tells the value of the “Drive for Diversity” program, which has been a game changer for NASCAR while drawing minorities and females to the sport to not only be drivers but also seek opportunities with ownership, sponsorship and even pit crews on all levels.
Thanks to the “Drive for Diversity” program, Larson – whose grandparents were in an internment camp in California during World War II – proved talent, determination and teamwork can win races, no matter the driver’s race or gender. So, it was only fitting that he became the first from this program to win a Cup race in 2016 at Michigan.
At Darlington Raceway, Larson has also been quite successful. He finished third in the 2018 Southern 500 and second in 2019. He even has posted five top-10 finishes in six tries at the track so many call “Too Tough to Tame.”
But what’s now too tough to comprehend is why Larson would thumb his nose at the Drive for Diversity program by letting loose that racial slur?
Larson’s team owner, Chip Ganassi, who suggested the “Drive for Diversity” program to Larson, suspended him Monday without pay. Fourteen minutes later, iNASCAR announced it had suspended Larson indefinitely. And then, 87 minutes after that, iRacing followed suit.
Why? First of all, in sports, one must respect his or her opponent. Racial slurs communicate zero respect.
Respect should make the game flourish.
Respect should make life flourish.
Racial slurs do not.
And then, there are the off-the-track ramifications for Larson. He’s supposed to be an ambassador of the NASCAR brand, the Ganassi brand, and also those of his sponsors.
Whether Larson talks to a reporter, a fan or school children, that’s his role. In 2018 at Darlington Raceway on the Southern 500 weekend, Larson even served that role of ambassador by honoring the Darlington County School District’s summer reading students.
What was two years ago now seems like two decades ago. Larson won’t be speaking to groups of schoolkids again anytime soon, that’s for sure.
In a sponsor-driven sport like NASCAR, Larson is going to have a difficult time recovering from this. There will be sponsors who probably will drop Larson, who becomes a free agent after this season. How many sponsors decide to leave Larson now could become a big factor involving which team signs him for 2021.
And just how sensitive can a sponsor be? Drive for Diversity 2011 graduate Bubba Wallace, the Cup Series’ first full-time black driver since 1971, lost a real sponsor after abruptly quitting an earlier virtual race.
For the meantime, Larson must undergo sensitivity training before NASCAR even thinks about one day letting him race again.
“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” a NASCAR statement read. “Our member conduct guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”
Larson should be thankful for it.
What made him drift from that? Whatever the answer is, it’s unfortunate.
What seemed like a fun thing to do like a virtual-racing game has turned into a nightmare for Larson.
He apologized Monday, but it remains to be seen what good that will do.
Unlike that video game Larson played Sunday night, he can’t hit the reset button on this.
