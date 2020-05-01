DARLINGTON, S.C. — Judging by social media, not every NASCAR fan is happy with the sport resuming next month with no fans at Darlington Raceway.
The Cup races on May 17 and 20, as well as the Xfinity event May 19, will have empty stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a sport that includes the appeal of a fan meeting his or her favorite driver, there lies the possibility some fans might try to gather outside the race track to see if they can meet them that way or even get a chance to see some of the race.
Track President Kerry Tharp, however, said steps will be taken to ensure security.
“We’ve had great support from law enforcement from across the state. We want to be professional, we want to be courteous,” Tharp said. “But we also want to do it the right way and make sure that it’s safe. And so we’ll be prepared, and that’s one of the areas that we’ll be prepared in.”
Last year’s Southern 500 was a sellout (47,000 reserved seats). And Tharp was quick to emphasize the intention of having fans at the track Sept. 4-6, when Xfinity and Cup events are held during this year’s Southern 500 Weekend. NASCAR will celebrate that as its official throwback event.
“Unfortunately, they’re not going to be here in May, but we fully intend for them to be here in September, though,” Tharp said. “So let’s follow the guidelines that have been set, and the best practices that have been set. We’re just asking that our fans respect that. Really, it’s in everybody’s best interest if they abide by that. We’re excited about having these races, I wish we could have people coming to them.”
Tharp pointed out the obvious.
“We’re just not ready to do that yet,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s ready to do that yet due to the seriousness of the pandemic we’re facing and continue to face. … So I’m just asking fans the best way you can support Darlington, the best way you can support NASCAR racing is to show your support by watching, listening and following online. That’s what the message is to our fans.”
Tharp said trophies are being made for each of the winners in the Darlington races in May.
““They’ll be unique trophies,” Tharp said. “They’re going to be trophies I think the drivers — whoever wins these three races — are going to be very proud of.”
In the end, these three May races will be significant on many levels.
“It’s historic. I think the teams and the drivers are extremely excited about coming back to racing,” Tharp said. “Who’s going to be that team that wins the first race back? That’s going to be something I think that’s going to amp up the competition for these races coming up. For Darlington to be in the limelight, Darlington, South Carolina, the state of South Carolina, again it’s a great opportunity. But it’s a big responsibility, and we take both of those very seriously.”
The races now can’t get here fast enough.
“We want to come out of this and be a model for how sports are going to come back to the American culture,” Tharp said. “We’re going to work very hard to see that his happens, and do it the right way, do it the smart way — and more importantly, do it the safe way.”
MAY SCHEDULE AT DARLINGTON
May 17 — Cup race, 3:30 p.m., FOX
May 19, Xfinity race, 8 p.m., FS1
May 20, Cup race, 7:30 p.m. FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.