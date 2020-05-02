Morning News
DARLINGTON — When NASCAR’s Cup Series revs its engines May 17 for the first time since March, it will be at Darlington Raceway. Fox will televise the May 17 race (500 miles) at 3:30 p.m. Darlington will even host two other May NASCAR races, televised by FS1: A 310-mile Xfinity event at 8 p.m May 19, and a 400-mile Cup race at 7:30 p.m. May 20.
Why Darlington? Why not?
Sure, there is the geographical rationale with the track being less than two hours from NASCAR’s North Carolina headquarters. But there are other reasons.
Just ask eight-time Cup race winner Kyle Petty, a member of NBCSN’s broadcasting crews for the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington.
“Do I think it’s fitting? Yes I do — in so many ways,” Petty told the Morning News. “I never ran good there. I just never got along with the place. I respected the place, and I loved the history of the place because I love the sport, and I love the history of the sport.”
Darlington, built in 1950, is NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.
“To think that place, down there, next to the pond, next to the minnow pond, is our first superspeedway, and what the sport has become, it’s a long road that leads back to Darlington,” Petty said. “And as we go through these changes in our sport right now, where the sport basically has shut down, all sports have. The world has shut down. And for the world, especially the world of NASCAR, to reopen at any place, if you could say what would be the best place for the sport to reopen at, you’d have to point at Darlington.”
The Daytona 500, known as NASCAR’s Super Bowl, did not run its first event until 1959.
“(Darlington) opened the door to what is modern superspeedway racing,” Petty said. “And that will open the door to the next phase of what NASCAR is, and what it will become.”
All the while, amid the historical significance of the track called “Too Tough to Tame,” there is that tradition. So much so, NASCAR designates the Southern 500 as its official throwback weekend.
“I think it’s huge that we’re there,” Petty said. “And I think it’s only fitting we are there, to be honest with you. If you’re not going to be at Darlington to start again, you need to go to Daytona to start again. But I think Darlington is the place. Because of that, that’s where we are now in superspeedway racing.”
And where we’re going.
“We’ll look back on the year, 2020, and say, ‘Man, Darlington! That got us going again,’” Petty said. “That got us going in 1950, and that got us going again, now.”
