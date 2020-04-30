DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR officially announced today its season would resume May 17 at Darlington Raceway, with another Cup race, at night, on the 20th. On May 19 at Darlington, there will also be an Xfinity Series night race.
"It's an honor for Darlington Raceway to resume the 2020 NASCAR season in just a few short weeks with three races in four days," Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said. "Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the sport and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR returns to racing. We certainly appreciate the support from our state's leadership in working with NASCAR to allow us to host these events."
Then, NASCAR will return to Darlington on Sept. 4-6 for the 71st running of the Southern 500. NASCAR intends to keep its 10-race postseason format and tracks involved unchanged. The Southern 500 weekend is also known as NASCAR's official throwback weekend.
Count South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as one of the many who are pleased with today's official developments.
"As our nation restarts, I can think of no better place for NASCAR to drop the green flag than at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina," McMaster said. "Team South Carolina stands ready to help NASCAR restart the season at Darlington Raceway with three races next month that can be enjoyed by fans from home on television, radio, and online."
According to NASCAR, the May 17 race at the track Too Tough to Tame will last 400-miles and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”
Darlington Raceway has never hosted three Cup Series races in a single season. The last time the track hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races in the same season was 2004 when Jimmie Johnson won both events.
The May 17 and 20 races, although without fans, will be throwbacks to another era — the spring races at Darlington when the track hosted two events per year from 1950 through 2004.
Sure, the Southern 500 has its share of illustrious Cup history as NASCAR’s oldest 500-mile (Daytona International Speedway did not even host its first race until the 1959 Daytona 500). But don’t count out the memories that come to mind while reflecting upon those non-Southern 500 spring races.
The first one was on May 10, 1952, in which there were two events in one day. Buck Baker won the 200-lap NASCAR Speedway Division race (open-wheel race cars with stock engines). Then, in the 100-mile Grand National Race that day, Dick Rathmann took the checkered flag.
Then, after five years of no spring races at Darlington, convertible races — each named the Rebel 300 — were held from 1957 to ‘62.
On May 11, 1963, Darlington evolved again with the Rebel 300 in the form of a Monza-style split event in stock cars for Grand National points. They ran two 151-mile races, and the average of the finishes determined the overall race winner. Joe Weatherly won the first race, and Richard Petty won the second. But because Weatherly was first in the opening race and second in the other, he was crowned the overall winner. Petty, meanwhile, was third behind runner-up Fireball Roberts.
The first Rebel 300 stock-car event to go all 300 miles in one race was in 1964.
In 1966, it became the Rebel 400. And in 1973, the Rebel 500.
Although sponsorships of races occasionally changed throughout the years until the most recent non-Southern 500 event in 2004, it remained at 500 miles.
As far as making these May races at Darlington happen, NASCAR officials have collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at the above events. All races will be strictly tailored, in every way, to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Event procedures will be significantly modified in accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations — including hosting one-day shows at the above tracks, which are all within driving distance of North Carolina race shops to minimize travel and time spent in a community.
