Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Bojangles', the main sponsor of NASCAR's Southern 500 since 2012, will not be the main sponsor of the 2020 event.

On Darlington Raceway's website, a new logo is associated with the promotion of the 2020 Southern 500, and it does not contain the word "Bojangles'".

The Southern 500's first main sponsor was Heinz, from 1989-91. Mountain Dew had that role from 1992-97, and 2001-04, Pepsi from 1998-2000.

In 2005-06, although those two races are counted today as Southern 500s, it was known back then as the Dodge Charger 500. Then, the Dodge Avenger 500 (2007), Dodge Challenger 500 (2008), Southern 500 presented by GoDaddy.com in 2009.

And the previous main sponsor before Bojangles was Showtime, in 2010 and '11.

