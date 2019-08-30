DARLINGTON, S.C. – A topic of conversation that made the rounds on Friday was whether the Brickyard in Indianapolis should continue to be part of the NASCAR circuit.
Ryan Newman, a native Hoosier, was partial to keeping it.
"There are thousands of race tracks that are right for NASCAR, and there's no doubt in my mind that they should have a date," he said. "It's a very historical, prestigious racetrack venue, event, fan base, you name it. Geographically it makes sense. Historically it makes sense, but that's not my decision."
Newman also pointed out that popularity of tracks is often cyclical.
"I think the tire deal from '08 was a huge black eye for that racetrack and our sport, but that racetrack in particular, and I think we're still on the the rebound of that, and I think you also saw that cycle go through the Indianapolis 500 where the attendance went down and now it's booming back," he said. "Will it happen in NASCAR? Good question."
Former Cup champ Brad Keselowski had confliciting emotions when asked about Indy, but he admitted he would miss racing there.
"There's always going to be some open-wheel loyalists who would rather not see us there, but there has also been a fan base there that really loves having us there, so I'm kind of mixed," he said. "I know I really enjoyed winning there. It's a big deal to me. It would be a bummer if it wasn't on the schedule, because I wouldn't have a shot to win there, so I would hate to see that go away."
