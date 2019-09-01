DARLINGTON, S.C. – It might be a little rusty, and it might be a little old, but Denis Simpson “race bus” is a staple for his family and race fans alike.
The race bus is an old bed truck that Simpson fixed up with areas to sleep, dine and relax. He bought it in 1995 for just $200 and has been taking it to the Darlington and Charlotte races ever since.
“The truck has been coming to Darlington probably since the 1980s,” Simpson said. “I bought it from a guy that was coming here before us.
“I have as much fun in it as I would have in an RV, and I don’t have a lot of money invested in it. It’s fun to drive, and a lot of people check it out.”
Not only do fans check it out, but they have the opportunity to sign it every year.
“Fans walking by our tailgate can sign the truck with a marker,” Simpson said. “It washes off, and they’re able to come back next year and do it again. It’s a great way to build relationships.”
Simpson said his favorite part of the Darlington Race is the atmosphere and hospitality of the people.
“We came to check it out more than 20 years ago, I got hooked and have been back every year ever since,” Simpson said.
