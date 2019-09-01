DARLINGTON, S.C. – Mike Lowrie brought the Intimidator back to Darlington Raceway.
Lowrie walked toward the infield dressed in a vintage fire suit and a hat like the ones Dale Earnhardt Sr. wore during his final racing years. Lowrie also sported a mustache similar to Earnhardt’s.
“I was kind of born like this,” Lowrie said. “It really started in the early ’80s.”
Lowrie said he was camping when a little girl came up to him and asked if he was Earnhardt. Lowrie said he told the girl he was not. Then, he said she replied that he looked just like Earnhardt.
“I looked at pictures of him and I started dressing like him,” Lowrie said. “I went to a lot of memorials with him.”
Lowrie said he wanted to dress like Earnhardt to make people happy.
“It’s from my heart, because I love the man,” Lowrie said. “I miss him so much.”
Lowrie said he loved Earnhardt because he was a “[darn] good driver.”
As Lowrie spoke, two fans approached him for photos.
