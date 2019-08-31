DARLINGTON, S.C. – Attending the Southern 500 has special meeting to Ken AND Teresa McSmith.
The couple from Southern Pines, North Carolina, attended a Southern 500 when they started dating and have now made attending the race a tradition. They have attended the past three Southern 500s. The couple got married five years ago.
“So, it’s got a little special meeting to us,” Ken said.
Teresa said her favorite driver is Kevin Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford Fusion.
She said she started to like Harvick after Ernie Irvan retired.
Ken said his favorite driver is Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry.
Ken said he has always liked Joe Gibbs, the owner of the No. 18.
“They’re both winners,” Ken said.
Teresa said they had a friendly family rivalry when both their drivers were competing at the top of the leaderboard.
Ken added they both had selected backup drivers in case something happened to either Harvick or Busch.
Teresa said her backup driver is Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. She also likes Clint Bowyer.
Ken said his is Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 95 Toyota Camry. He added he liked Kurt Busch.
“I like a super-aggressive driver,” Ken said. “She does, too.”
