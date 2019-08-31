DARLINGTON, S.C. – Three friends made the trip to Darlington together for the first time.
Dee Dee DisBennett, Big Joe Riley and Todd Stegall – all race fans – are from different parts of North Carolina, but they come together through a trucking company.
Before the Bojangles’ Southern 500, Stegall made the suggestion that the three make the trip down to Darlington to take in the sights and sounds of one of the most historic tracks in the history of NASCAR.
“I’ve been a big race fan, and we just decided to make the trip down and take in the atmosphere of being in the infield,” Stegall said.
Riley said he has been to the Charlotte Motor Speedway several times, but there’s something different about the Darlington Raceway.
“The people are so hospitable,” Riley said. “Everyone has been nice and helpful. It’s a great atmosphere and we’re excited to see a couple of great races.”
