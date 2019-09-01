DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joe Belcher has friends from all over to visit with at the Darlington Raceway.
Belcher, a Fayetteville, North Carolina, resident, said he began coming to Darlington Raceway six years ago. Over time, he and friends have slowly taken over a camping section in the infield around Turn 4 at the Darlington Raceway.
Though it started out as just one spot, the friends quickly began to congregate in the area, becoming a total of eight spots beside one another.
“We had one site, the guys beside us didn’t renew, and it just grew from there,” Belcher said.
Though Belcher is from Fayetteville, he has friends around the campsites from Columbia, High Point, Myrtle Beach and Lake City.
“It’s just a great time,” Belcher said. “We get to reunite with friends we haven’t seen and enjoy some NASCAR, as well.”
