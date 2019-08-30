DARLINGTON, S.C. – If there’s anyone who can likely empathize with Andrew Luck, it might be Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The sport’s most popular driver walked away from full-time competition following the 2017 season in large part to recurring issues associated with concussions.
Luck, the Indianapolis Colts' Pro Bowl quarterback, also announced that he was stepping away from his sport due to lingering health issues as well.
“I thought it was great,” Earnhardt said of hearing Luck’s retirement announcement. “I don’t know Andrew, what was going on in his mind and what he plans to do. Only he knows those things. Everybody has a right to do what they want to do to make themselves happy.”
One slight difference – Junior was 42 when he retired; Luck is just 29 and seemingly in the prime of his career.
But Earnhardt pointed out Luck has been playing football much longer than just his seven years in the NFL.
“Twenty-nine years old – that’s pretty good for a football career,” Earnhardt said. “You’ve got to think about all the years of high school, two-a-days, practices, college – it’s bigger than just his NFL career. He’s played football a very long time in his life, and he’s at a point now where he wants to go do something different I suppose. I applaud it. Some guys want to play longer, some guys don’t. It’s not for everybody to run it all the way to the very end and empty the tank. Not everybody’s built the same way. Not everybody’s gonna do the same thing.
“I think it’s awesome that he wants to get away and do other things in his life.”
