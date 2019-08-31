DARLINGTON, S.C. – Across 21st Avenue in Darlington Raceway, there is the start of a walkway of crushed beer cans – a project undertaken in part by a group of campers there to enjoy the weekend.
"Come back tomorrow. We'll have it done," Reagan Jones said as she, Ashley Spires and Kyle Bembry sat outside a trailer in the infield.
"We had it halfway but when they dumped the trash, they started to take it up, and we had to lay down the rules earlier today," Spires said.
The three, and some of their neighbors, have personal experience with each and every one of the crushed cans carefully placed in the road.
"That is all the fun," Spires said of emptying the cans. "We try, we try real hard (to have fun)."
"We'll have a big party over here at 33120 tonight," Spires said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.