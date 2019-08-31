Darlington Vignettes

Kyle Spires Saturday stands under a shelter with Reagan Jones and Kyle Bembry in the infield at Darlington Raceway.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Across 21st Avenue in Darlington Raceway, there is the start of a walkway of crushed beer cans – a project undertaken in part by a group of campers there to enjoy the weekend.

"Come back tomorrow. We'll have it done," Reagan Jones said as she, Ashley Spires and Kyle Bembry sat outside a trailer in the infield.

"We had it halfway but when they dumped the trash, they started to take it up, and we had to lay down the rules earlier today," Spires said.

The start of a walkway of crushed beer cans works its way across a roadway in the infield at Darlington Raceway

The three, and some of their neighbors, have personal experience with each and every one of the crushed cans carefully placed in the road.

"That is all the fun," Spires said of emptying the cans. "We try, we try real hard (to have fun)."

"We'll have a big party over here at 33120 tonight," Spires said.

