DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jesse Heard and Pat Rush of Birmingham, Alabama, help keep race fans from all around the country cool.
Heard and Rush have been selling ice together for more than 14 years at races. Each year, the two start out with “Speed Week,” which lasts almost a month in Daytona, Florida. Later they sell ice at Talladega, Darlington and Homestead.
Between selling ice at the four events and attending other races as fans, the two stay on the road quite a bit.
“We attend at least one race every month,” Heard said.
Rush said her favorite part of the experience is getting to meet race fans from around the country.
“I love the fans, they are absolutely wonderful,” Rush said. “Race fans are top-of-the-line people and wonderful to be with.”
Heard has been coming to the Darlington Raceway since the 1970s. He said the history and difficulty of the track make it unique.
“I like the track, and I love the racing that’s done on this track,” Heard said. “I love the history in the fact that it’s the oldest superspeedway in NASCAR. The history and the atmosphere set it apart.”
