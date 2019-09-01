DARLINGTON, S.C. – Don Aggas was showing off his baby at the Darlington Raceway.
Aggas was standing with friends inside of area with several vintage Ford cars. He was putting a way a photo of his baby, a 1964 Ford Falcon.
“There’s no Falcons here,” Aggas said. “That’s the reason I was showing that guy there.”
He said he came to Darlington because he enjoyed watching the races.
“I just go for the racing,” Aggas said.
Aggas added that his favorite driver was the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and he had no current favorite driver. He said he also cheered for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the past.
“I’m kinda for Hendricks,” he continued.
