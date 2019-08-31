James

Keyon James walks along outside of Darlington Raceway Saturday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Keyon James was attending the Xfinity race Saturday with his grandfather, Edward.

During Xfinity Series qualifying, they were walking along in the fanfest area behind the start-finish line grandstand.

Keyon, a Darlington resident, said he didn’t know what his favorite part about racing is but added that he just enjoyed it.

His grandfather said he came to spend time with his grandson.

Keyon said his favorite driver was Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

“He’s good,” Keyon said. “He’s the best race car driver.”

Government and Poltics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

