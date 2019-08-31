DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 winner Cole Custer’s throwback tribute was to Buckshot Jones, whose crew chief was Ricky Pearson, son of 10-time Darlington winner David Pearson.
With Ricky calling the shots, Jones won two Xfinity races and was named 1998’s Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver.
When Jones joined that team, he felt like he joined a family.
“David was always great help, too, because I moved from Georgia to Spartanburg," Jones said Saturday afternoon. "It was David’s old race shop. David lived across the street, and Ricky was right there. So David was always coming over when I first started and gave me pointers for places like here.
"So, I didn’t just get Ricky as a crew chief. I got David with everything that he knew. It just helped with everything.”
Pearson, who won three Bojangles’ Southern 500s, also helped Jones with Darlington.
“I used to spend so much time with them,” Jones said. “I remember David and Ricky bringing me up here, riding this track and teaching me the line. It was the first time I had ever been here. (David) scared the (heck) out of me, because he was right there riding one inch off that wall.”
Jones then had another recollection of David Pearson, who died in November.
“He was the luckiest guy I had ever seen in my life,” Jones said. “All of us would go to lunch together, and we used to always flip quarters to see who would pay for lunch and try to see who gets closest to the crack. Mine landed perfectly, and there was no way he could beat me. But he flipped the quarter and that quarter stood up in that crack.”
Jones is fond of memories like that because of how he values family.
“I was really close with Ricky. We did a lot of stuff together like hunting and hanging out,” Jones said. “It was a lot of fun. It wasn’t like he was a crew chief. It was like we were a family, and that’s what has always been important in my life.
“It was good to be able to have that, and David being there was always a blast.”
Brown and out
Coastal Carolina University alum Brandon Brown had a solid start to Saturday’s Xfinity race.
Qualifying 19th, Brown maneuvered his way up into the top 15 and was running in 13th heading into stage two when disaster struck.
Brown spun out to his left as soon as the race went green again and narrowly missed hitting three other drivers before crashing into the wall just under the Sunoco sign.
The caution dropped Brown all the way down to the back of the pack. He wound up bowing out after 85 laps to finish 33rd overall.
DiBenedetto fails inspection
Denny Hamlin wasn't the only one facing inspection issues Saturday.
Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection twice, and as a result he will be without a crew member for today’s Southern 500.
NASCAR ejected car chief Greg J. Emmer and the team will also be docked 15 minutes of practice time for next week’s race in Indianapolis.
DiBenedetto will not have start at the back of the pack for the Southern 500, however, after qualifying 19th on Saturday.
Another playoff spot clinched
Noah Gragson already had a top-10 finish before Hamlin’s disqualification but moved up to eighth place nonetheless.
That was good enough to clinch a spot in the upcoming Xfinity playoffs. Gragson moved into seventh place with 801 points for the season.
