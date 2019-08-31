DARLINGTON, S.C. – A tidy little flag with the images of three dogs upon it flies on a small stand outside one infield camping site at Darlington Raceway.
"All of our dogs, for some reason, have two names," said Joe Cianciolo as he, Tanya Cianciolo and Chris Teer stood inside a small, fenced-in area outside a trailer in the infield at Darlington.
Bella Blue, along with the crew's two other dogs (Pinto and Roscoe), had her own swimming pool in which to cool off – fed by the runoff from the trailer's air conditioner.
"This is like her sixth race,” Cianciolo said. "She's done Talladega and Daytona and now here at Darlington. We're turning her out to be a race dog."
Cianciolo said the hound seems to enjoy the experience of the race.
"She does, she loves going to the midway and rolling around and letting people pet her,” Cianciolo said. “She loves the social aspect of it.”
